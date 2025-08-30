Municipal Dept grants Rs 2 cr special grant for Puttaparthi Municipality

Puttaparthi: State Municipal Department Minister Narayana responded to the request of Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy and sanctioned Rs. 2 crore under special grant for Puttaparthi Municipality development. He said that Puttaparthi Municipality has been granted funds from the State Municipal Department for the development of drinking water supply, roads, canals, street lights and parks in Puttaparthi Municipality.

Similarly, former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy said that a total of Rs 6 crores have been sanctioned under the District Mineral Fund for the construction of the road on the west side of Puttaparthi, from Puttaparthi Airport Road to Kammavari Palli X Road, from the road at the Puttaparthi MRO Office to Brahmanpalli Beedupalli Road, and the Super Specialty Hospital Road. Similarly, with the cooperation of Collector Chetan, Rs 75 lakhs have been sanctioned for the construction of CC roads through DMF funds.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy expressed special gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, State Minister Nara Lokesh Babu, District In-charge Minister Angani Satya Prasad, who provided all kinds of support for the sanction of these funds, and especially to State Municipal Minister Narayana, District Collector TS Chetan, who provided all kinds of support for the release of these funds and released the funds quickly.