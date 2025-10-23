Muralidharan Nambudiri guides thousands taking Deeksha

Vijayawada: A large number of Ayyappa devotees in and around Vijayawada are approaching Guru Swamy Muralidharan Nambudiri, the chief priest of the Ayyappa Swamy Temple situated within the premises of Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy Temple, popularly known as the Old Shivalayam. Thousands of devotees take Ayyappa Deeksha every year under his guidance, and during the current Karthika Masam, about 4,000 devotees have received the holy Mala Dharana from him with deep devotion.

Originally a native of Kerala, Muralidharan Nambudiri migrated to Vijayawada in 1979 to serve as Archaka at the Ayyappa Temple in Gollapudi. After three years of service there, he worked for some time in Mandapeta before returning to Vijayawada in 1991. Since then, he has been serving as the chief priest at the Ayyappa Temple in the Old Shivalayam premises. His brother currently serves as chief priest at the Sabarimala temple, which allows Nambudiri to visit Sabarimala every year and perform rituals there for five days.

With the onset of the holy Karthika Masam, devotees begin observing the traditional 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, following strict rules of purity, devotion, and discipline to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. Special puja programmes will be held at the Sabarimala Temple from November 17 to December 27, culminating with Mandala Pooja, and the temple will reopen in January for Makara Jyothi darshan.

As Karthika Masam began, a considerable number of devotees were initiated into Ayyappa Deeksha by Muralidharan Nambudiri at the Old Shivalayam in the city on Wednesday. This day is regarded as particularly auspicious for Lord Ayyappa, prompting many devotees to partake in the Deeksha. After performing special rituals, he carried out the Maladharana ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Muralidharan Namboodiri said that Maladharana has been performed for lakhs of devotees over the past 36 years in accordance with Kerala temple traditions. His family has consecrated several Ayyappa idols in various temples across the state. “I consecrated Ayyappa Swamy idols at Ajith Singh Nagar, Nuzvid, Miryalaguda, and other places,” he said. He continues to conduct Padi Pujas and special prayers every Karthika Masam, inspiring thousands of devotees in their spiritual journey.