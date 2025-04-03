  • Menu
Nagavali Express derails, none hurt

Train resumes journey without two derailed coaches

Vizianagaram: The Nagavali Express (Train No. 20810), which operates between Nanded and Sambalpur, derailed at Vizianagaram station on Wednesday while departing. The general seating (GS) coach of the train derailed, and the adjacent Second Class-cum-luggage coach (SLR) also became entangled in the incident. All other coaches remained unaffected, and no casualties or injuries were reported among the passengers.

Railway officials promptly arrived at the scene, detached the affected coaches, and conducted safety checks. The train, excluding the derailed GS and SLR coaches, resumed its journey to its destination at 12.47 hrs with all passengers on board. Both the up and down lines have been cleared for train movements.

A railway official said, “The wheels of the GS coach of the 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur Express went off the tracks at Vizianagaram station yard while departing at approximately 11.40 hrs on Wednesday. The railway authorities arranged refreshments and water for the passengers, ensuring their comfort during the delay.”

