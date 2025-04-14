Naidu assures full support to SC families in Atmakur

Vijayawada: Several SC families from Atmakur village in Macherla constituency of Palnadu district, who were subjected to atrocities during the YSRCP regime, met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

Led by MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, the families visited the Chief Minister at his Undavalli residence on Sunday and shared the hardships they endured during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure. They informed the Chief Minister that 127 SC families in the village were attacked and harassed by YSRCP leaders between 2019 and 2024.

They expressed deep anguish, stating that, with the backing of the then MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP leaders drove them out of their villages. To save their lives, they were forced to flee and live in hiding for five years. In their absence, their homes were also destroyed.

In response, Naidu assured them that the party would stand firmly with every family that suffered for supporting the TDP. He emphasised that TDP does not believe in retaliatory politics and promised full support to the victims. He assured that the damaged houses would be repaired, and new homes would be provided to those who have none, along with land allocation.

He pledged to empower every family economically by creating sustainable livelihoods through dairy and poultry industries. He also announced that educated youth would be given skill development training to help them secure jobs. The Chief Minister gave a firm assurance that every affected family in Atmakur would receive support, and he promised to personally visit the village soon. The SC families thanked the CM for passing a bill in the Assembly supporting SC categorisation.