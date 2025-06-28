Naidu flayed for ‘defaming’ Jagan over Singaiah death

Guntur: YSRCP MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar lambasted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for using fabricated narratives and doctored videos to defame YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a statement on Friday, Chandrasekhar alleged a TDP conspiracy in Singaiah’s death, noting the SP’s June 18th statement that a private car caused the incident was contradicted on June 22 by falsely implicating Jagan’s vehicle.

“Eyewitnesses Kotesh and Veerayya disputed this, yet police filed a fabricated case,” he said, confirming YSRCP’s complaint to the Governor. He said no forensic scrutiny was conducted on a viral video fuelling the smear campaign, and Singaiah’s post-mortem noted only minor injuries, corroborated by the SP.