Naidu focusing on welfare
- Social Welfare Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy participates in the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme
- “Despite the state facing financial difficulties, the government is implementing all the promises made during elections”
Singarayakonda: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is accelerating development and welfare programmes across the state while simultaneously clearing the debts incurred by the previous Jagan government through wealth creation initiatives. The minister participated in the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme here on Monday and distributed pamphlets door-to-door explaining the development and welfare achievements of the coalition government over the past year to the public.
During the event, the minister inaugurated a CC road constructed at a cost of Rs 27 lakh in the village. He announced that a railway bridge would be constructed in Singarayakonda and revealed that a ministerial sub-committee has been formed to resolve Inam land issues.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy elaborated on the government’s achievements. He said that despite the state facing financial difficulties, the government is implementing all the promises made during elections.
He expressed concern about the opposition’s approach and said that while the development and welfare work done by the coalition government is visible to the people, it’s unfortunate that YSRCP leaders fail to acknowledge it.