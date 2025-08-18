  • Menu
Naidu, Lokesh congratulate NDA V-P candidate C P Radhakrishnan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on his name being announced as the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate.

Chandrababu stated in X that as a senior statesman and respected leader, he has long served the nation with distinction. The TDP warmly welcomes his nomination and extends full support.

Lokesh stated in X that with his vast experience and dedicated service to the nation, he embodies the spirit of leadership. TDP proudly supports his candidature and wishes him success, he added.

