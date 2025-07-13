Naidu responsible for illicit liquor deaths

Former minister and YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that his greed is driving the illicit liquor syndicate, resulting in the deaths of many innocent people.

Addressing the media at the party State office in Tadepalli on Saturday, he claimed that liquor distilleries are entirely under the control of TDP leaders, who are flooding the state with adulterated liquor.

He expressed anger, stating that the fact that one in every three bottles are sold in AP highlights the extent of the TDP’s illicit liquor racket.

He said the illicit liquor trade is flourishing across the state, with TDP’s liquor syndicate producing adulterated liquor that causes severe health issues and sudden deaths among consumers.