Naidu to introduce new initiatives to boost State’s economy

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce a series of new initiatives to boost the state's economy, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced during a review on the primary, industrial, and service sectors at the Secretariat here on Monday. The proposals focus on sustainable agriculture, livestock development, housing, and aquaculture.

In a move to improve public health and promote sustainable farming practices, the Chief Minister announced incentives for farmers to reduce their reliance on urea. He expressed concern over the high usage of the fertilizer in crops and its potential health impacts.

"Farmers who do not use urea will be given an incentive of Rs 800 per bag," Naidu said, and added: "The state will also provide the subsidy it receives from the central government under the PM PRANAM scheme directly to the farmers."

The Chief Minister affirmed that there is no urea shortage and that door-to-door delivery would be arranged if required. The detailed guidelines for the incentives are expected to be announced shortly.

Highlighting the critical role of livestock in the state's GSDP growth, Naidu announced plans to construct an animal hostel in each of the 157 constituencies, excluding urban areas. He noted that the cattle sheds (goshalas) have proven to be a "return gift" to the state's economy.

Naidu stated that the dairy industry is a significant source of income and suggested linking fodder production with DWCRA groups to help women generate additional revenue.

The Chief Minister also unveiled new guidelines for land allocation, particularly for housing and industrial purposes. Two cents of land will be provided in urban areas and three cents in rural areas for housing. In urban areas where land is scarce, a group housing system will be adopted. Land plots that are not claimed by beneficiaries will be reallocated for industrial development. Beneficiaries who do not show interest in their assigned plots will be given another chance under the government's new free house plot scheme.

As for the aquaculture sector, which spans over 5 lakh acres in the state, the government has decided to provide electricity at a subsidised rate of $1.50 per unit. The state has been divided into zones to facilitate the provision of this subsidized power. Farmers who register within a month will be eligible for the reduced rate.

Naidu stressed the importance of mandatory traceability and certification for all aquaculture products and assured that requisite measures would be taken to support the industry.

Finally, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that poultry waste is not disposed of indiscriminately -- a move aimed at addressing environmental concerns.