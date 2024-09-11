Naidu urges electronic firms to support flood-hit customers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held a meeting with electronic appliance manufacturers and urged them to undertake repair of the damaged products of flood-hit customers as a social responsibility.

Thousands of electronic products were damaged in households across the state due to the recent deluge, triggered by torrential downpours. The Chief Minister called on the companies to take this opportunity as a social responsibility. “As electronic appliances in people’s houses were damaged due to the floods, companies should come forward to repair them as a social responsibility,” said Naidu in an statement.

Further, he asked the manufacturers to set up helplines and make additional technicians available.