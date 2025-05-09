Nandyal Collector conferred with Guv’s award

Nandyal: In recognition of her outstanding services towards the development of the Red Cross, Nandyal District Collector G Raja Kumari has been conferred with the prestigious Governor’s Award and Gold Medal. The awards were presented during the World Red Cross Day and World Thalassemia Day celebrations held on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in Amaravati.

In a press release the authorities have stated that the honour was bestowed by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and President of the Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, S Abdul Nazeer, along with First Lady Sameera Nazeer. The event celebrated exemplary contributions to the Red Cross movement across the State, where a total of eight district Collectors were recognized for their exceptional service and dedicated support.

As part of this recognition, Raja Kumari was felicitated for her remarkable efforts in advancing the initiatives of the Red Cross in Nandyal district. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector noted that a state-of-the-art Indian Red Cross Society Blood Storage Center has recently been inaugurated in the district to enhance emergency healthcare services.

She also announced that a generic medical shop, aimed at providing affordable medicines to the public, will soon be established under the aegis of the Red Cross.

Furthermore, she revealed plans to strengthen the Youth Red Cross and form a dedicated Red Cross Army under the district committee to offer swift emergency services. Initiatives are also underway to extend doorstep medical services to fishing communities and Chenchu tribal families through the Red Cross. Red Cross State chairman YD Ramarao, Treasurer Ramachandra Raju, General Secretary AK Fareeda, and Nandyal Chairman Dastagiri Parla and others attended the event

Later in the day, the Governor virtually inaugurated the Red Cross Thalassemia Blood Transfusion Center at the Srikakulam District Red Cross Blood Center from Raj Bhavan.