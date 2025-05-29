Nandyal dst. officials pay tribute to NTR on 102nd birth anniversary

Nandyal: Legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), was remembered with reverence on his 102nd birth anniversary at a grand event organized by the District Administration at the Video Conference Hall in the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Collector G. Raja Kumari presided over the event, describing NTR as a visionary who brought national recognition to Telugu people through his unmatched contributions to cinema and politics. She was joined by Joint Collector C. Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, Tourism Officer Satyanarayana, and other officials.

The Collector emphasized NTR’s dedication to promoting Telugu culture and identity. She noted the State Government’s directive to observe his birth anniversary with dignity, which the district administration followed with great enthusiasm.

“NTR was not only a legendary actor with timeless films like Major Chandrakanth, Missamma, and Gundamma Katha, but also a man of discipline and integrity,” she said. “His qualities make him an enduring role model for today’s youth.”

She cited his efforts to uplift Rayalaseema through key irrigation projects like Pothireddypadu and Banakacharla, which transformed the region into fertile land.

Raja Kumari also recalled insights shared by Minister N.M.D. Farooq and MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy on NTR’s administrative discipline, including regular morning calls to officials and weekly strategy meetings.

She noted that his legacy lives on through his family’s continued roles in politics and cinema. The program concluded with cultural performances by Bal Bhavan students, followed by prize distribution by the Joint Collector.