National Lok Adalat on Dec 13 to fast-track case settlements

Kurnool: National Lok Adalat will be conducted on December 13, across all court complexes in the country. In this connection, a review meeting was held on Saturday at the District Court Hall under the chairmanship of District Principal Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman G. Kabardhi, along with DLSA Secretary B. Leela Venkata Seshadri. The meeting was attended by Assistant Public Prosecutors, insurance advocates, APSRTC Kurnool Depot officials, bank representatives, land acquisition authorities, chit fund representatives and other related officials.

During the review, the Principal Judge discussed steps to ensure speedy disposal of pending cases in various courts through the upcoming National Lok Adalat. He directed officials to focus on early settlement of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal cases, civil suits, land acquisition disputes, bank recovery matters, chit fund issues and cheque bounce cases. He emphasized coordinated efforts among all participating departments to dispose of the maximum number of cases, thereby reducing the burden on litigants and courts.

Judge Kabardhi appealed to litigants to utilize this opportunity to resolve their disputes through mutual compromise in the Lok Adalat. He called upon all concerned authorities to work collectively for the successful organization of the programme. Among those present were Assistant Government Pleaders, APSRTC Regional Manager Srinivasulu, Depot Manager Sudha Rani, insurance officials, bank Lead Divisional Manager Ramachandra Rao, bank managers and chit fund representatives.