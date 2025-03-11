Live
- Rami Malek starrer 'The Amateur' to release in India on this day
- IIT Delhi researchers develop advanced photodetector to boost high-speed optical communication
- PM Modi hands over OCI cards to Mauritius President, First Lady
- Bhupesh Baghel accuses BJP of using ED raids to defame him
- Chandrababu advocates for safety of women, says govt. will take strict action against it
- Saif Ali Khan starts shooting for his new film at same spot where he shot for debut movie in Jaipur
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery Size and Key Features Revealed
- Yuva All Stars Championship: Junior Steelers, Yoddhas, Mumba win on Day 5
- TSPSC Group-2 Exam Results Released: Full Schedule and Paper Details
- Samsung Festive Sale: Exciting Deals on Premium AI Smart TVs with Cashback, Free Gifts, and Flexible Payment Options
Just In
NDA candidates file nominations
Three candidates of TDP, Beeda Ravichandra, Kavali Greeshma and B T Naidu, with party national general secretary and minister Nara Lokesh after filing their nominations for Legislative Council on Monday
Vijayawada: Four MLC candidates of NDA coalition parties, BT Naidu, Beeda Ravichandra Yadav and Kavali Greeshma of TDP and Somu Veerraju of BJP, filed nominations on Monday. It may be noted of the five MLC seats under MLAs quota K Nagababu has already filed nomination on behalf of Jana Sena Party.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu selected MLC candidates balancing all the regions of the state with two BC candidates and one SC candidate for MLC seats. Ministers Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, Kandula Durgesh, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MLA P Vishnukumar Raju, former ministers Pithani Satyanarayana, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, TDP state president Palla Srinivas, TD Janardhan, K Ramakrishna, N Amaranatha Reddy were present.
The scrutiny of nominations will be completed on Tuesday and withdrawal of nominations will be on March 13. However, as there are no other contesting candidates, the five candidates are likely to be elected unanimously.