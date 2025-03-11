NDA candidates file nominations

Vijayawada: Four MLC candidates of NDA coalition parties, BT Naidu, Beeda Ravichandra Yadav and Kavali Greeshma of TDP and Somu Veerraju of BJP, filed nominations on Monday. It may be noted of the five MLC seats under MLAs quota K Nagababu has already filed nomination on behalf of Jana Sena Party.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu selected MLC candidates balancing all the regions of the state with two BC candidates and one SC candidate for MLC seats. Ministers Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, Kandula Durgesh, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MLA P Vishnukumar Raju, former ministers Pithani Satyanarayana, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, TDP state president Palla Srinivas, TD Janardhan, K Ramakrishna, N Amaranatha Reddy were present.

The scrutiny of nominations will be completed on Tuesday and withdrawal of nominations will be on March 13. However, as there are no other contesting candidates, the five candidates are likely to be elected unanimously.