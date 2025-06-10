Need to promote value-based journalism stressed

Vijayawada: C Raghavachari Media Academy chairman Alapati Suresh Kumar on Monday stressed the need to promote value-based journalism across the country and the state. Speaking at a press conference held at the C Raghavachari Media Academy office here on Monday, Suresh Kumar stated that ethical values are paramount in media, and if everyone adheres to these values, problems would not arise.

He lamented that some are promoting unethical journalism. Kumar specifically criticised comments made by Krishnam Raju during a media channel discussion on Friday, calling them “inappropriate.” He highlighted that Krishnam Raju disparaged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s description of Amaravati as the “capital of gods,” deeming it inappropriate to refer to Amaravati as the “capital of prostitutes.” He added that insulting women of the capital region during the channel’s debate was equally unacceptable.

Kumar emphasised that context is crucial in journalism. He suggested that remarks made out of context indicate a “pre-planned agenda.”

He pointed out that those running the media outlet also manage a political party, and thus, they would inherently be against civil society. He argued that if a political party runs a media outlet, its employees will work for those individuals rather than for society. This, he explained, leads to the current situation, which is detrimental to society.

Kumar concluded by stating that honesty cannot be expected from those who run political parties and media simultaneously. He argued that such media operates for the owner’s interests, not for public interest. He cautioned against equating other media organisations with those run by political families. Media that prioritises the owner’s return to power in its reporting will inevitably act against the interests of the public, he asserted. Chairman Alapati Suresh Kumar underscored the urgent need to expose such unethical journalism.