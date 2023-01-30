Nellore: Dalit leaders allege Kothuru corporator grabbed 3-acre land

Nellore: Dalit leaders Embeti Michael and Jaladi Srinivasulu alleged that local Kothuru corporator Kukati Prasad and his aide Sheikh Karimulla and a few other leaders were encroaching upon their three-acre land in survey number 2079/3 at Kothuru village under Nellore rural constituency.

Addressing media at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday, they said Shaik Khader Basha has inherited three acres of land since 1934 and they said that the land was sold to five people belonged to SC community in 2015 but the local corporator used the power to grab the land.

They said the issue was also brought to the notice of the concerned authorities to remove the encroachments and said that whenever they went to the site, corporator Kukati Prasad and his followers were indulging in violence against them.

He warned that if justice was not done to them, a massive agitation would be organised under the aegis of Dalit organisations. Dalit leader Nagabhushanam also participated in the event.