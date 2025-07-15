Never ran after power, positions, says Ashok

Vizianagaram: Senior TDP leader leader and newly-appointed Governor of Goa, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, expressed his gratitude and shared his thoughts following the official announcement of his appointment.

Speaking to the media, Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, “I consider it a privilege that my name was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. I have never chased positions for personal gain. Once entrusted with a role, I believe in discharging my duties with full responsibility”.

Reflecting on his decades-long political journey, he said, “I have been in active politics for nearly 40 years and have held several key positions during that time. However, the post of Governor is a constitutional one, and I will now step away from direct political activity”.

He affirmed that he would carry out his new responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution, adding, “While I will no longer be involved in direct politics, I will still offer my suggestions and guidance to the party when needed.”

Ashok Gajapathi Raju also said that he had spoken with the Chief Minister of Goa and the current Governor, as part of the transition process.

He said his commitment to uphold the legacy and reputation of the Telugu people through his service as Governor.