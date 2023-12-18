  • Menu
‘Nityara’ reflects intricate workmanship

Visakhapatnam: Kerala-based jewellery major Jos Alukkas has come up with a fresh diamond jewellery collection under the banner ‘Nityara’. The premium...

Visakhapatnam: Kerala-based jewellery major Jos Alukkas has come up with a fresh diamond jewellery collection under the banner ‘Nityara’. The premium jewellery collection reflects intricate workmanship and highlights contemporary patterns. Epitomising elegance, the exclusive collection includes diamond-emerald crafted necklaces that complement both traditional and contemporary attires.

