- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
- INDIA bloc leader to be decided after polls, no individual only ideological problem with BJP: Mamata
- SFI is an organisation of 'goondas': Kerala Guv
‘Nityara’ reflects intricate workmanship
Visakhapatnam: Kerala-based jewellery major Jos Alukkas has come up with a fresh diamond jewellery collection under the banner ‘Nityara’. The premium jewellery collection reflects intricate workmanship and highlights contemporary patterns. Epitomising elegance, the exclusive collection includes diamond-emerald crafted necklaces that complement both traditional and contemporary attires.
