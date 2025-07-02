No tolerance for illegal sand mining in Penna River Basin, says MLA

Singanamala: Singanamala MLA Bandaru Shravani Sri issued a strong warning against illegal sand transportation from the Penna River basin, stating that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved, regardless of their status.

The warning comes after farmers from Nidanavada village alerted the MLA about individuals from Tadipatri illegally excavating sand using heavy machinery without any permissions.

Responding immediately, MLA Shravani directed revenue and police officials to take swift action. Following her instructions, vehicles transporting sand were seized and those involved were taken into custody.

Farmers from villages including Tharimela, Nidanavada, and Rachepalli have already taken steps to block illegal sand mining activities in their areas. Upon receiving orders from the MLA, officials quickly reached the sites and conducted enforcement operations.

MLA Shravani highlighted that thousands of farmers in the Penna River basin rely on borewells and river water for cultivation. Illegal sand excavation poses a serious threat to groundwater levels, potentially leaving farmers without irrigation sources.

She stated that the coalition government is working with a mission to protect farmers’ interests. She also urged alliance leaders and workers to stand by farmers and actively prevent illegal sand transportation wherever it occurs.