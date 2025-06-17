Officials must act sincerely in resolving public grievances: Collector

Anantapur: Anantapur District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar emphasized the need for sincerity and prompt action in addressing public grievances through the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS).

The Collector, along with Tadipatri MLA JC Asmith Reddy, received 461 petitions from the public during a PGRS programme held at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Yadiki Mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed all transferred officials to immediately report to their new postings.

He highlighted the newly issued guidelines which stipulate that government staff, including VROs, junior assistants, and secretariat employees, must not be posted in their native villages, mandals, or constituencies to maintain administrative integrity.

First-level and second-level gazetted officers must also avoid postings in their own constituencies or revenue divisions. He stated that the government has already issued orders to ensure that no district officer serves in their home district and assured that any issues arising from these guidelines would be resolved accordingly.

He also stressed the importance of prompt grievance resolution without delay, as directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He announced that random inspections and sample verifications would be conducted to assess the quality and effectiveness of grievance redressal.

He said field-level officers must understand the correct process for resolving petitions and warned that officials would be contacted directly to verify the status of grievances submitted through the PGRS portal.

Various department heads and district officials, including the Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO A Malola, and special deputy collectors, were present at the event. Senior officials from departments like agriculture, revenue, housing, health, BC welfare, industries, and others also participated.