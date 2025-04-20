Live
Officials told to accelerate development works under DAJGUA
District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has directed officials to immediately begin development works in selected villages under the Dharati Aba Jan National Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).
At a District level committee meeting held on Saturday, he instructed departments to submit proposals for housing under PMAY, CC roads under the Panchayati Raj department, and rooftop solar power for tribal homes through the Electricity Department.
He also explained the completion of Jal Jeevan Mission works and called for ammonia screenings, Ayushman Bharat card distribution, and sanctioning of gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana. Repairs to Anganwadi and school buildings were discussed, along with support for sustainable agriculture, animal husbandry, and vocational training for tribal youth under schemes like NLM and PMEGP.