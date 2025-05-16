Officials told to check irregularities in implementation of NTR Vaidya Services

Vijayawada: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav instructed the officials to take steps to check the irregularities being committed in implementation of NTR Vaidya services in the State. He conducted a marathon review meeting with the officials of medical and health department at the AP secretariat on Thursday.

The Minister, during the review meeting, expressed concern that the public money was diverted during the previous YSRCP rule. He instructed the officials to take steps to take action on the hospitals that are committing irregularities and brokers, who are helping these hospitals.

Stating that the coalition government had paid Rs 4,300 crore dues to the network hospitals during the last one year, Satya Kumar criticised that the previous YSRCP government had neglected the network hospitals and not paid the dues. He said the coalition government has made allocations in the State budget for medical and health department and stated that health insurance worth Rs 25 lakh will be provided to the people. He instructed the officials to prepare the list of posts lying vacant in the hospitals.

Minister Yadav enquired about the recruitment of doctors, nurses, para medical staff, hospitals, treatment of patients, outpatient and inpatient services during the review meeting.

He conducted review meeting in the backdrop of completion of one-year rule by the TDP-led coalition government very soon.

Special chief secretary, medical and health department MT Krishna Babu and other officials were present in the review meeting.