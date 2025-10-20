Officials told to monitor water levels in rivers

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Sunday held a teleconference with officials from various departments and reviewed the district’s preparedness in view of the continuing rains. He instructed all field-level officers to remain alert to possible floods in low-lying and vulnerable areas.

According to official data, NTR District received 74.62 cm of rainfall on Sunday. Vijayawada Rural mandal recorded the highest with 10.92 cm, followed by Vijayawada East 9.8 cm, and Vijayawada North, Central, and West mandals with 9.7 cm each. Continuous rain has been lashing the district since Saturday night and persisted through Sunday afternoon.

As a result, many parts of the city including Bandar Road, Eluru Road, Gunadala, Mogalrajapuram, Ramavarappadu Ring, Low Bridge, One Town, Surya Rao Peta, and several other neighbourhoods experienced significant waterlogging. Numerous commuters encountered considerable difficulty returning home on Saturday night. The inadequate drainage and stormwater systems led to rainwater overflowing onto city roads, exacerbating the situation.

During the teleconference, the collector informed that a Command Control Room has been set up at the Collectorate with the helpline number 9154970454, and coordination staff will be available round-the-clock.

He directed that control rooms at the division level also be activated immediately. Dr Lakshmisha emphasised the need to closely monitor water levels in the Krishna, Budameru, and Munneru rivers and instructed officials to alert boat operators and residents in low-lying and hilly areas within Vijayawada’s urban limits about potential risks.

He ordered the formation of special teams comprising officials from the irrigation, revenue, police, and other departments to take timely action and ensure safety. Warning boards should be installed along rivers, streams, and bends to prevent people from entering danger zones, he added.

People cautioned about Diwali crackers

On the occasion of Diwali, the Collector appealed to citizens and shopkeepers to exercise caution and prevent fire-related mishaps. Extending Diwali greetings, he wished that the festival of lights would bring happiness, prosperity, and brightness into everyone’s lives. He urged people to celebrate safely and in an eco-friendly manner, avoiding crackers that harm the environment, and reminded that Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Meanwhile, Dr Lakshmisha announced that the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme scheduled for October 20 has been cancelled due to the Diwali festival. He said the programme would resume on October 27 at the collectorate, division, municipal, and mandal levels. He appealed to applicants to take note of the schedule change.