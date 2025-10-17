Live
Officials told to prepare plans for Godavari Pushkarams
Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena conducts review meeting with officials from all departments
Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena conducted a review meeting with officials from all departments at the Municipal Corporation office on Thursday and issued detailed directions on the arrangements and preparatory measures to be taken well in advance.
Speaking at the meeting, Rahul instructed officials to preparecomprehensive plans for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams, keeping in view the massive inflow of pilgrims expected during the festival.
He stressed the need to ensure that pilgrims face no inconvenience, particularly regarding roads, drainage, street lighting, drinking water supply, sanitation, and greenery. To manage crowd control effectively, the Commissioner proposed installing AI-enabled smart poles at each ghat. Through artificial intelligence, these poles can help monitor crowd density and prevent accidents by providing early alerts. He noted that such a system had proven successful during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and suggested implementing a similar model for the Godavari Pushkarams. He also instructed officials to identify suitable accommodation facilities for tourists, including schools, community halls, hotels, and guest houses.
Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeswar, Deputy Commissioner S Venkataramana, Secretary G Sailaja Valli, SE (In-charge) Reeta, MHO Vinutna, Deputy City Planner Naidu, Revenue Officers Ch Srinivasa Rao and Ravikumar, Manager MD Abdul Malik, EE Madarsha Aliparticipated.