Officials told to take steps for smooth conduct of 10th class exams

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has directed the Chief Superintendents to ensure that no errors will occur in 10th class public examinations, scheduled from March 17 to 31.

On Friday, the Collector participated in an orientation programme held at Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate for Chief Superintendents regarding the conduct of 10th class examinations and gave guidelines and instructions on the examination process.

The Collector emphasised that the examinations should be conducted in an orderly manner without any undesirable incidents. He instructed the Chief Superintendents to carry out their assigned responsibilities diligently. Given past incidents in the last three years, the officials were told to pay special attention to the examination centers identified as problematic, and to take support from police and tahsildars to ensure smooth conduct of the exams at these centers.

The Collector instructed Chief Superintendents to visit and inspect problematic examination centers in advance to prevent any issues. He mentioned that 39 police stations have been identified as storage points, and arrangements should be made to ensure that answer sheets reach the post office immediately after the exam. He also directed that storage points be inspected beforehand.

At the storage points, while collecting the question paper packets, officials must verify the examination date, subject, paper code, and medium on the spot. Every examination center must display the examination timetable in each room. Orders have been issued to the labor department to ensure that no photocopy shops operate near examination centers.

Ranjit also instructed Chief Superintendents to prevent the entry of mobile phones and electronic watches inside examination centers. He announced that Section 144 would be enforced near all examination centers to maintain order. Officials were directed to inspect the availability of drinking water and lighting facilities at examination centers in advance. The Collector stressed that authorities must remain vigilant to prevent malpractices such as mass copying.

He advised Chief Superintendents to ensure smooth and peaceful examination process, safeguarding both the future of students and their own careers. Additionally, he instructed the District Education Officer to prepare estimates and submit a report on high schools without boundary walls.

District Education Officer Samuel Paul, Examination Nodal Officer Chandrabhushan, Deputy DEOs, Chief Superintendents, and other officials attended the programme.