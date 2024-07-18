One dies in reactor blast at Atchutapuram SEZ

Anakapalli : One person died in a reactor explosion at Block-6 of Vasant Chemicals company in Atchutapuram SEZ, Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

The incident happened when a pipe got detached at root welding along with RE and another pipe enlarger ruptured the reactor. The explosion happened in the room when Pradeep Rout (44), a contract worker from Odisha was mopping the floor. He received burn injuries.

After hearing the noise, the nearby workers rushed and stopped the agitation of the reactor, put off the fire within 10 minutes and rescued the injured person.

According to preliminary investigation, the failure of the safety valve is said to be the cause of the incident.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said that negotiations were conducted with the management that agreed to pay exgratia of Rs.35 lakh plus ESI benefits to the family of the deceased.

A committee was formed under the chairmanship of the Revenue Divisional officer, Anakapalli, including members from GM Industries, deputy chief inspector of Factories, and to submit a detailed report within seven days. Meanwhile, home minister V Anitha and Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh enquired about the cause of the incident and directed the district collector to extend possible support to the victim’s family. The MP also instructed the company management to ensure that such incidents should not be repeated.