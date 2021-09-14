Ongole: Collector Pravin Kumar assures payment of dues to dairy farmers in a week

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar assured the dairy farmers that necessary action will be taken to pay the dues to them within a week.

He conducted a review meeting on the 'Jagananna Paala Velluva' programme with the officials from the Animal Husbandry and Co-operation departments and MPDOs at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that the Amul project helps the economic development of the rural areas in the district. He advised the concerned officials to supervise the milk collection for the Amul project at the ground level, and increase the route-wise milk collection. He said that they are paying more rate to the milk supplied to the Amul dairy than the private dairies.

He ordered the officials to take action to restart the milk collection centres for the Amul dairy, which were closed now.

He announced to take necessary steps to pay the arrears and dues from the Amul dairy in a week. He ordered the MPDOs and animal husbandry officials to work in coordination to increase the milk collection in the district.

Joint Collector TS Chetan, DRDA project director Baburao, MEP MA PD T Ravikumar, and other officials also participated in the programme.