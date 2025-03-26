Orientation programme for Upa Sarpanch election

Vijayawada: NTR District Panchayat Officer P Lavanya Kumari inaugurated orientation programme for conducting the elections to elect Upa Sarpanches in the villages. Presiding officers of village panchyats, officials, divisional panchayat officer GLLVN Raghavan participated.

District panchayat officer Lavanya Kumar addressed the orientation programme and forwarded various suggestions.

Upa Sarpanch elections would be conducted in the villages of Kattubadipalem inG Konduru mandal, Mangolu in Vatsavayi mandal, Tummalapalem in Ibrahimpatnam mandal and Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada rural mandal on Thursday, informed district panchayat officer P Lavanya Kumari.