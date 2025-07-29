Orientation session on welfare of elderly held

Rajamahendravaram: District Revenue Officer (DRO) Seetarama Murthy clarified that children cannot appeal to the Collector against the decision of the Maintenance Tribunal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

He said only the parents have the right to appeal to the Appellate Tribunal headed by the district collector, while children must approach the civil court if they wish to challenge the order.

He made these remarks while presiding over an orientation meeting held on Monday at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate to raise awareness among district officials about the 2007 Act.

Seetarama Murthy described the neglect of elderly parents by their children as an unfortunate and inhumane trend.

He informed that under Section 7(1) of the Act, Tribunals are constituted at the divisional level and Appellate Tribunals at the district level. As per Section 4, parents or their representatives can apply for maintenance. He added that the Tribunal also has the power to take up cases suo motu.

He further pointed out that under Section 24 of the Act, children who abandon their elderly parents can face imprisonment up to three months, a fine of Rs 5,000, or both. The Act also allows elderly parents to reclaim property previously transferred to their children if they are neglected.

Assistant Director of Transgender and Elderly Welfare A.V. Srinivas, who also spoke at the session, said that though the Act was passed in 2007, its rules came into force in 2011. Several recognised old-age homes are functioning in East Godavari district, he noted.

He mentioned that elderly parents who are unable to support themselves can claim up to Rs 10,000 per month as maintenance from their children.

As per Section 21(2) of the Act, police are responsible for ensuring the safety of the lives and properties of senior citizens. They must also visit elderly persons every two months to assess their welfare, he added. Officials from various departments and staff from the Collectorate attendedthe meeting.