Over 5 lakh devotees visit Durga temple in five days

Vijayawada: More than five lakh devotees visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam here since September 22 so far for the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga during the ongoing Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations. In the first four days, nearly 3 lakh pilgrims — around 70,000 per day — had darshan of the presiding deity. The rush intensified on the fifth and sixth days, with over 2 lakh devotees thronging the temple.

On Saturday, the sixth day of the festival (Ashwayuja Panchami), the Goddess was adorned as Sri Lalitha Tripurasundari Devi, revered as the embodiment of five divine powers. Believing that worship in this form bestows prosperity, wisdom, and fulfilment, nearly one lakh devotees visited the temple on that day alone.

In view of the overwhelming turnout, executive officer and special grade deputy collector V K Seena Naik suspended the sale of Rs 100 and Rs 300 tickets, allowing all devotees to avail free darshan. From day two onwards, pilgrims have been queuing in the early hours for the Goddess’s darshan.

Temple authorities noted that the rush is likely to increase further during the upcoming Moola Nakshatram on September 29, when the Goddess will be adorned as Sri Saraswathi Devi Avataram, and on September 30 as Sri Durga Devi.

The district administration, which has estimated a total footfall of around 20 lakh devotees over the 11-day festivities, is making additional arrangements at the temple premises and bathing ghats on the Krishna River.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, police commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu, endowments commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan and temple EO Seena Naik are personally overseeing preparations to ensure smooth darshan for the massive crowds expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in the evening, Archaka Sabha was organised on the sixth floor of the Mallikarjuna Maha Pandapam. Endowments department commissioner Ramachndra Mohan and temple EO Seena Naik attended as chief guests and felicitated several priests.