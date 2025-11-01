Over five dead in a stampede at a temple in Srikakulam’s Kasibugga

Live
A stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam’s Kasibugga has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with reports indicating that nine...
A stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam’s Kasibugga has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with reports indicating that nine people have died and many others have sustained serious injuries. The tragic incident occurred amidst the heavy influx of devotees during Karthika month and the Ekadashi festival, attracting thousands to the temple.
Witnesses revealed that the stampede was triggered by the overwhelming rush at the queues. Among those who lost their lives, several were women, and concerns remain that the death toll may rise further. Emergency services and police have transferring the injured to local hospitals and initiating relief efforts.
The full details are yet to be known.
