Pavithrotsavams concludes at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple

Tirupati: The three-day annual Pavithrotsavams at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor concluded on Sunday with the performance of Maha Poornahuti.

Special pujas and rituals were conducted in the temple as part of the concluding day festivities. In the afternoon, Maha Poornahuti, Shanti Homam, Kumbhaprokshanam, and Nivedanam were performed as per tradition. From 10 am to 11:30 am Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed in the Sri Krishna Swamy Mukha Mandapam to Sri Padmavati Devi along with Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar. Later, the Chakrattalwar was taken in a ceremonial procession on a palanquin to the Padma Pushkarini, where the sacred Chakrasnanam was observed in a traditional manner.

Due to the lunar eclipse, the temple doors were closed for devotees at 2:15 p.m. Deputy Executive Officer of the temple Harindranath, AEO Devarajulu, Archaka Babuswamy, Superintendents Ramesh and Srivani, Temple Inspectors Chalapathi and Subhash, along with a large number of devotees, took part in these holy rituals.