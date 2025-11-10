Pawan Kalyan calls for tighter human-elephant conflict control

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister and Forest and Environment Minister K Pawan Kalyan spent a memorable Sunday at the Musalimadugu Kumki Elephant Camp in Chittoor district. He inaugurated the new centre and spent time watching the trained elephants in action.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM underlined that no human or animal lives should be lost due to elephant incursions. He reviewed the progress of the HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nursing of Wildlife) Project – a technology-driven, community-based conflict management system and directed officials to strengthen its implementation across all affected regions.

He pointed out that the forest department had done well to recognise the urgent need for trained Kumki elephants to manage Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC). Since May 2025, four elephants – Krishna, Abhimanyu, Deva, and Ranjan – were brought from Karnataka, while Jayant and Vinayak were transferred from the Naniyala camp, making a six-member team ready for quick response in the field.

Recalling past incidents, Pawan Kalyan said that between 2020–21 and 2025–26, parts of southern Andhra Pradesh – especially Chittoor, Palamaner, and Kuppam, faced serious human-elephant conflicts. During that time, 23 people and 34 cattle died, and crops spread across 4,000 acres were damaged. The government paid over Rs 4.26 crore in compensation. He asked forest officials to take strong preventive measures to reduce such incidents.

At the camp, Pawan Kalyan also watched how the forest staff handle dangerous situations using tranquiliser guns and control signals. Curious, he even tried handling the equipment and discussed safety methods with the mahouts. Later, he fed the elephants jaggery and received blessings from them.

As he arrived, a line of majestic Kumki elephants trumpeted and raised their trunks to welcome him. Smiling, Pawan Kalyan waved back and walked closer to watch their special demonstration arranged by the Forest Department.

During the display, forest officials showed how these trained elephants help control wild ones that enter villages and farmlands. The deputy CM watched with great interest as the mahouts guided the elephants to block, steer, and safely push back simulated wild herds into the forest and praised the skills of the elephants and mahouts.

Pawan Kalyan also laid the foundation for a solar-powered anti-elephant fencing system, and unveiled a plaque for the upcoming Gajarama Urban Forest. He launched a Miyawaki-style plantation, planting an Indian gooseberry (Usiri) sapling himself and recording the green setup on his phone. Moved by the dedication of the mahouts, Pawan Kalyan personally gifted them Rs 50,000 from his own funds, appreciating their courage and care for the elephants.

Forest Department Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, PCCF PV Chalapathi Rao, Forest Advisor Mallikarjuna Rao, Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar, SP Tushar Dudi, Palamaner MLA N Amaranatha Reddy, and senior forest officials including Yashoda Bai, C Selvam and Subbarajhu were present during the visit.