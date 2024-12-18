Pawan Kalyan Highlights Importance of Water Access During Jaljeevan Mission Workshop

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the critical importance of water access during the inauguration of the Jaljeevan Mission workshop, a central government initiative aimed at providing every household with a minimum of 20 liters of water daily. Speaking to a gathering of senior engineers and district officials from 26 districts, he underscored the value of water, stating, “The value of water is known only when water is not available.”

On the occasion, Kalyan reflected on the significance of water in everyday life, drawing a parallel to the observance of Bheeshma Ekadashi and posing poignant questions about the implications of water scarcity. He reiterated that the Jaljeevan Mission is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project, with a goal to enhance water supply across the nation.

He revealed plans to meet with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti by the end of January to present a complete Detailed Project Report (DPR). Kalyan voiced concern regarding previous government mismanagement, citing "4,000 crores misused in the name of bore points" and criticized prior attempts to provide water from central reservoirs, which, he stated, went against established central rules.

The Deputy CM also addressed the challenges faced in implementing the Jaljeevan Mission, advocating for improved pipeline designs and highlighting flaws in current infrastructure. He pointed out that bore wells have become ineffective and stressed the need for technology integration where necessary, including updating filter beds that have remained unchanged.

Kalyan called for officers to provide field-level advice and suggestions, urging for a stable support system to ensure the success of the Jaljeevan Mission. "If water is flowing, motors should not be installed in the middle and pulled. Despite spending money, the results are not coming," he remarked, emphasizing the need for a focused and humanitarian approach to water management.

The workshop aimed to discuss and address the difficulties faced in implementing the Jaljeevan Mission across different districts, marking a significant step towards ensuring accessible water resources for all.