Pawan Kalyan targets Andhra govt over sorry state of roads

Amaravati: The Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor Pawan Kalyan is taking on the ruling YSRCP over the dismal condition of roads in Andhra Pradesh. In a video message issued on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan called on the people to take part in a 3-day social media campaign to highlight the problem and force the state government to take action.

As part of the program called #JSPFORAP_ROADS, people across the state can send their inputs on September 2, 3, and 4. The JSP supremo said if the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government does not respond positively to the campaign, he would launch a road repair program on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

Coming down heavily on the state government for ignoring road infrastructure, Pawan Kalyan said that while roads are being developed extensively across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Andhra Pradesh roads measuring around 1.2 lakh kilometres are in a sorry state.

Stating that he has personally seen the poor condition of the state's roads during his tour of different parts of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan alleged that the state government is targeting people who are raising the issue.