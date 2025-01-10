Pawan Kalyan to Launch Development Programs in Pithapuram on Friday

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is set to visit Pithapuram on Friday to launch a series of development initiatives. His arrival is scheduled for 9:10 AM at Rajamahendravaram Airport, after which he will travel by road through Rajanagaram, Rangampet, Peddapuram, and Samarlakota ADB Road. Notably, Kalyan plans to inspect potholes along the route, a response to the tragic deaths caused by road hazards during the recent pre-release function of his film, Game Changer.

Pawan Kalyan is expected to reach Kumarapuram in Pithapuram mandal by 11:45 AM, where he will inaugurate an impressive 12,500 mini Gokulas constructed across the state using employment guarantee funds. Following this, he will participate in Sankranthi celebrations at the Old Bus Stand Municipal High School at 12PM.

The highlight of his visit will be a public meeting from 1 PM to 2 PM, where Kalyan will address local residents. After concluding his engagements in Pithapuram, he will depart at 3:30 PM to return to Rajahmundry Airport and proceed to the Mangalagiri camp office.

In preparation for his visit, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan inspected the arrangements alongside Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan, Janasena Constituency In-charge Marreddy Srinivasa Rao, and officials from various departments. The Collector also evaluated facilities at Gokulam, Viravada, and Chebrolu Zilla Parishad High Schools in the Mallam area, as well as the sports ground at Pithapuram RRBHR Government Junior College. Following the inauguration event, Kalyan is likely to visit Pithapuram Government Hospital to oversee additional development efforts.