Procure red gram at MSP of Rs 8,000 per quintal

Puttaparthi: The State government has issued orders to procure red gram (kandi) from farmers at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 8,000 per quintal, according to AP MARKFED District Manager S Geethamma.

In a statement released on Sunday, Geetha informed that farmers in Sri Sathya Sai district who have cultivated red gram should register their names at their respective Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) from December 15 onwards to avail themselves of the MSP procurement facility.

The registration process has been initiated in line with the government’s decision to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and to protect them from market fluctuations.

She said the procurement would be carried out through designated channels after completion of the registration process at the RSKs concerned.

Farmers have been advised to ensure that their crop details and personal information are accurately recorded during registration to avoid delays or discrepancies during procurement.

The district manager further stated that the initiative reflects the State government’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests and ensuring fair returns for agricultural produce.

Necessary arrangements are being made at the mandal level to facilitate smooth registration and subsequent procurement.

Red gram farmers across the district have welcomed the announcement, stating that the MSP would provide much-needed relief amid rising input costs.

Officials have urged eligible farmers not to miss the registration deadline and to approach their nearest Rythu Seva Kendra for further guidance.

The procurement process is expected to commence shortly after registrations are completed, benefiting a large number of farmers in the district.