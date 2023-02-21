Pay package as per 2013 Act: CPI leaders

Srikakulam: CPI leaders demanded the government to pay rehabilitation and re-settlement (R&R) package as per Land Acquisition Act, 2013 to affected people of Off-Shore irrigation project. The CPI state secretary, K Rama Krishna along with the party leaders inspected the Off-Shore project location at Regulapadu village in Meliaputti mandal on Tuesday.

They staged agitation at the project pylon and protested against state government's negligent attitude in accelerating of the project works by clearing compensation package.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPI leader found fault with the state government for causing delay in payment of R&R package as per 2013 Act. As a result, the works are yet to finish. Later, the leaders inspected works at Hiramandalam reservoir project. CPI state leaders, M Nageswara Rao, J V Satyannarayana murthy, G Obuleshu, A Vanajaa and district leaders were present.