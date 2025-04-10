Payyavula stresses timely completion of projects

Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav pledged to accelerate key development projects, targeting completion within the first year of his term. During a Public Grievances Redressal Programme at Vasavi Kalyana Mandapam in Beluguppa mandal on Wednesday, he prioritised Handri-Neeva canal widening, aiming for completion within 70 days.

Joined by district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, he addressed over 713 petitions, emphasising his commitment to Uravakonda constituency, acknowledging its pivotal role in his 30-year political career.

The Minister highlighted the allocation of over Rs 3,800 crore for Handri-Neeva project, a historic investment intended to resolve irrigation issues in Beluguppa, Rayadurg, Kalyandurg, and surrounding areas. Criticising the previous administration’s neglect of desilting, he reported immediate canal work initiation and plans to activate 10-12 motors for improved water distribution.

Keshav reiterated the government’s dual focus on development and welfare under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. He announced approvals for road projects between Gollapalli and Beluguppa, emphasizing drinking water and irrigation as primary concerns. He acknowledged the state’s financial constraints, noting that current revenue barely covers salaries, pensions, and debt, underscoring the necessity for investment attraction.

The Minister also announced upcoming initiatives, including funding for schools under “Mother Salutation” programme within two months; launch of “Annadata Sukhibhava” scheme for farmers; completion of community halls for all castes in Uravakonda within a year, with Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore already allocated for Beluguppa; to streamline petition processing, special staff were deployed for assistance, with digitization and field-level inquiries leading to resolution or explanation.

Collector Dr Vinod Kumar praised the programme as a governance milestone, noting Anantapur’s leading position in drip irrigation and cement road construction. He reported the district’s near-achievement of its micro-irrigation target and highlighted the Minister’s intervention in clearing pending bills and allocating additional targets.

The event also featured the launch of ‘Seventh Nutrition Fortnight’ posters under ICDS and tablet distribution to girl students from KGBV and model schools.

DRO A Malola, RDO Vasanth Babu, Special Deputy Collectors Tippa Nayak and Mallikarjuna, and officials of various departments were present.