Penalties as per SC guidelines, claims HM

Vijayawada: Home minister V Anitha said the state government is imposing a Rs1,000 fine on two-wheeler riders caught driving without helmets in line with Supreme Court guidelines and a 2020 Central government law. She emphasised that the police are enforcing this rule to enhance public safety, not to impose undue financial strain on citizens. She made the statement in Legislative Council on Wednesday, where she addressed concerns raised by several MLCs.

Some Council members criticised the police for their harsh treatment of vehicle riders. MLC P Ashok Babu highlighted instances where officers confiscated keys and demanded immediate payment of the Rs 1,000 fine, questioning how many people carry such an amount on hand. He argued that helmetless drivers are not criminals and deserve respectful treatment, expressing dismay at the police conduct. He also raised concerns about police collecting Rs 12 crore in penalties from helmetless drivers in 2024, which the home minister confirmed had been collected, alongside Rs 1.93 crore collected in the first two months of 2025.

Ashok Babu said even the mining department would not collect such huge penalty for illegal mining.

MLC B Ramgopal Reddy echoed these sentiments, noting a pattern of increased penalty collection toward month-end, possibly due to police station targets. He urged for a more courteous approach and suggested counselling riders on helmet use and safe driving instead of heavy-handed enforcement. Other members pointed out that the sight of police was causing riders to panic and drive recklessly to evade fines.

In response, home minister Anitha clarified that the Rs 1,000 fine is not uniformly enforced across all districts, being limited to specific areas. She assured the council that she would advise police to treat riders with respect and reiterated that the government has no intention of overburdening the public.

The helmet drive, she explained, aligns with Central government road safety laws, which mandate regular state and district-level meetings to reduce accidents. She added that 961 accident-prone ‘black spots’ had been identified on national highways, with ongoing efforts to prevent mishaps and save lives.