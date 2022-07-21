People of Andhra Pradesh have more patience than Sri Lankans: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that the people of the state have more patience than people of Sri Lanka.

Drawing a parallel between the situation of Andhra Pradesh and the island nation, he said since the people of the state have more patience, they have not revolted against Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Addressing people during his visit to flood-affected areas in West Godavari district, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has the highest inflation rate in the country. He said that Andhra Pradesh also has the highest outstanding public debts among all the states in the country.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has burdened the common man with its wrong policies, he alleged.

The TDP expressed serious concern over the deeper financial crisis in Andhra Pradesh, which is pushing the state into the worst economic emergency.

The party has been saying for the past four months that the state is following the path of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, TDP MLA and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Payyavula Kesav said that the state government has borrowed funds four times more than Sri Lanka and challenged the Jagan Mohan Reddy government whether it is ready for an open and special audit.

The Centre has red-flagged 'disturbing trends' in the financial crisis of 10 states, including Andhra Pradesh and cited the economic crunch in Sri Lanka, Kesav said adding that high off-budget borrowings, escrowing of future revenue and loans secured against public assets are the primary reasons for this disastrous situation.

An in-depth study needs to be done on the financial situation as Andhra Pradesh is in the most perilous situation, he added. Pointing out that the Reserve Bank of India has prepared the risk analysis and the Union Finance Ministry has made a presentation on this in which Andhra Pradesh is either on top or in second place in all the index, Payyavula said that this risk analysis is made strictly on the guidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"This is only a tip of the iceberg," the TDP leader said and expressed serious concern that a special financial situation is prevailing in the State. Accounts for Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 crore are not made public yet and if this too comes out, then one can easily imagine the situation, he felt. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) should bring the facts to light and the qualifying certificate issued to the state by the CAG is unique as no other state till now got such certificate, he added.

If the state faces a situation like Sri Lanka, leaders may run away from the state but the common man is the worst-hit as he will not find a place to go. "We have earlier seen persons like Vijay Malya and (former Sri Lankan President) Gotabaya (Rajapaksa) running away leaving the people in the lurch," he said.