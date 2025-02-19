  • Menu
People of Andhra Pradesh Rejected Jagan: Achchennaidu

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Achchennaidu criticized former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that the people of the state have rejected him.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Achchennaidu criticized former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that the people of the state have rejected him. He accused Jagan of adopting disgraceful methods in governance, which led to his downfall.

Speaking about farmers' welfare, Achchennaidu assured that the government is committed to ensuring better benefits for farmers. He emphasized that if the minimum support price (MSP) is set for chilies, the market price will not fall below that level. The minister reaffirmed the state government’s continuous efforts to improve the agricultural sector and safeguard farmers’ interests.

He further stated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is in constant discussions with the central government to address farmers’ concerns. As part of these efforts, Chandrababu is set to meet the Union Agriculture Minister soon to discuss agricultural policies and support for farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

