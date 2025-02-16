People urged to follow road safety guidelines

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela, and Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha participated in the valedictory programme of the ‘National Road Safety Month Celebrations’ at the transport department office here on Saturday.

Speaking at the programme, collector expressed concern that many people are becoming victims of road accidents due to negligence. She said that the district road safety committee meeting is held every month, and the issues discussed are being implemented. She emphasised that a change in people’s behaviour is necessary to prevent accidents.

Mayor Sujatha urged people to take necessary precautions while driving vehicles. She said that passengers and auto drivers, who are in a hurry to reach their destinations, often cause accidents.

Collector and Mayor presented awards to the competition winners as part of the Road Safety Month Celebrations. Officials from the transport, R&B, and National Highways departments attended the programme.