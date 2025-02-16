  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

People urged to follow road safety guidelines

People urged to follow road safety guidelines
x
Highlights

The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela, and Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha participated in the valedictory programme of the ‘National Road Safety Month Celebrations’ at the transport department office here on Saturday.

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela, and Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha participated in the valedictory programme of the ‘National Road Safety Month Celebrations’ at the transport department office here on Saturday.

Speaking at the programme, collector expressed concern that many people are becoming victims of road accidents due to negligence. She said that the district road safety committee meeting is held every month, and the issues discussed are being implemented. She emphasised that a change in people’s behaviour is necessary to prevent accidents.

Mayor Sujatha urged people to take necessary precautions while driving vehicles. She said that passengers and auto drivers, who are in a hurry to reach their destinations, often cause accidents.

Collector and Mayor presented awards to the competition winners as part of the Road Safety Month Celebrations. Officials from the transport, R&B, and National Highways departments attended the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick