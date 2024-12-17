PGRS platform now available for public on all working days

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials took measures to receive representations and grievances from the public all working days. As part of it, the corporation arranged special counters at the GVMC head office so that requests for public issues could be received not only on Mondays but also the working days.

In line with it, special arrangements have been made at the office for the disabled and the elderly who visit the office to get their problems resolved.

In order to offer convenience to the senior citizens and differently-abled persons, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar instructed the officials to approach them personally and assist them in getting their problems resolved during the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). He underlined the need to give priority to such grievances.

Also, facilities such as chairs, drinking water and refreshments will be provided to people who approach the officials with their grievances.

GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar stated that GVMC will consider the PGRS programme as a ‘golden day,’ a prestigious public problem solving platform in the state. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu directed the district collectors during a meeting that the PGRS programme should be considered as the golden day. Following which, we are taking steps to ensure that the GVMC officials resolve public issues within the stipulated time, said the GVMC Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner will receive representations from the public every evening from 5 pm to 6 pm. When the Commissioner is not available, the Additional Commissioner (general) of GVMC will receive applications from the public.