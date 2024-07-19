Pinnelli bail petition dismissed

Guntur: A Courtdismissed the bail petition of former MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna on Thursday. He was on remand at Nellore Central Jail.

He damaged the Electronic Voting Machine at Palvai Gate polling booth, and attempted murder on TDP agent on the polling day in Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu district and attacked Karempudi Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy.

Based on the cases registered, the court remanded him in Nellore Central Jail.