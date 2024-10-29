PM Modi Launches Drone Services for Mangalagiri AIIMS

In a significant step towards revolutionizing healthcare delivery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched drone services for the Mangalagiri All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi. The initiative aims to leverage technology in providing efficient medical services to patients in remote areas.

Following the launch, AIIMS officials conducted a successful experimental drone test, demonstrating the practicality of the new service. The test involved dispatching a drone from AIIMS to the Nutakki Primary Health Centre (PHC), located approximately 12 kilometers away. A blood sample was collected from a female patient at the PHC and securely flown back to AIIMS for analysis.

Officials emphasized that this experimental use of drones is a crucial step towards enhancing medical service delivery, especially in underserved regions. The innovative approach is expected to reduce delivery times for medical supplies and improve overall healthcare accessibility for patients in the area.