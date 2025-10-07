PM to lay stone for Drone City on Oct 16

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to make all arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for Drone City on October 16, during his visit to Srisailam. The ambitious project, aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a national hub for drone innovation, will mark a new phase in the State’s push toward emerging technologies and smart governance.

Reviewing the functioning of Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) and civic service delivery at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu stressed the need to expand drone usage across both government and private sectors. “Drones can play a vital role in agriculture, medical services, and infrastructure monitoring,” he said, adding that a drone show will be held in December to showcase the State’s growing technological capabilities.

Naidu said that the level of citizen satisfaction is a key indicator of government performance. He noted that public satisfaction with services has been steadily improving over the past 15 months and urged officials to further raise the bar. The Chief Minister asked departments to analyse citizen feedback collected via IVRS and QR codes, identify problem areas, and act swiftly to resolve grievances.

Highlighting the vast data resources stored in the RTGS data lake, Naidu said the government should rely more on data-based decisions for real-time service delivery and monitoring. He directed officials to conduct biweekly reviews across 19 departments, hold monthly performance audits, and prepare quarterly action plans to strengthen service quality at the state, district, and constituency levels.

“There can be no compromise on performance,” Naidu said, and he emphasised the need for skill development and accountability among officials and staff. He also instructed departments to verify the eligibility of beneficiaries to ensure government schemes reach all deserving citizens.

Naidu further ordered steps to boost the use of WhatsApp Governance, which currently provides over 730 public services, and called for more effective use of CCTV systems to aid in crime control, traffic management, and law and order. Information minister K Parthasarathy, chief secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials participated.