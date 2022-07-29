Polavaram affected villages will get a solution with new district: Chandrababu

TDP chief Chandrababu said that all the people of the flooded mandals sacrificed their lives for the Polavaram project. He assured the people of mandals that after TDP comes to power, it would announce that all the flooded mandals will be combined to form 'Polavaram' district. On the second day, Chandrababu visited the flood-affected areas of the merged mandals and visited the victims at Thotapalli of Etapaka Mandal.

He spoke on this occasion and said that by declaring Polavaram region as a separate district, permanent solution to the problems will be given. Addressing CM Jagan, Chandrababu commented that one cannot be a leader if government don't care when people are are in trouble. Chandrababu slams YSRCP government and called on people to think before giving power to the undeserving people.

Earlier, Chandrababu visited Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy on Friday morning and performed special pooja in the main temple. The priests recited the Vedas to him. After that, they went to Snana Ghattalu and Karakatta and asked the locals about the recent flood situation.