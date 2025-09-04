Police gear up for smooth conduct of Poleramma jatara

Tirupati: Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the historic Poleramma Jatara in Venkatagiri to be held from September 7. Addressing the media after a coordination meeting with District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Venkatagiri MLA K Ramakrishna, and other officials, district SP V Harshavardhan Raju said that comprehensive measures are being readied to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

The SP noted that the Jatara, which began over 250 years ago, has today grown into a grand cultural and spiritual celebration that draws lakhs of devotees not only from across Andhra Pradesh, but also from neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

To ensure the safety of both devotees and security personnel, the department is equipping on-duty staff with specially designed raincoats, radium jackets, and backpacks. For effective crowd management, 20 rope party teams and 8 special teams will be deployed at key points, supported by additional personnel. Surveillance will be strengthened with 27 CCTV cameras at strategic locations, while three drone cameras will provide real-time monitoring round the clock.

In addition, 15 special crime teams will operate discreetly to prevent thefts, including pickpocketing and mobile phone snatching, during the Jatara.

SP Raju stressed that the success of the festival hinges on the collective efforts of the police, revenue, and other government departments working in close coordination. He appealed to devotees to cooperate with the police and maintain peace and discipline, so the Jatara can be celebrated in a safe and festive spirit.