Police meet resolves to boost co-ordination

Tirupati: The Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee (RPCC) meeting for 2025, hosted by the Andhra Pradesh government, was held in Tirupati on Friday. Senior police officials from southern states — Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana — and Union Territories, including Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, participated.

The meeting focused on key issues such as integrating advanced technology and forensic capabilities, developing strategies to combat cyber and financial crimes, intensifying efforts against narcotics, fugitives, and smuggling, strengthening critical infrastructure and coastal security, and enhancing human resources through training and welfare reforms.

Directors general of [olice (DGPs) from southern states, along with representatives from central agencies like BSF, CRPF, CISF, CBI, NIA, NCB, ED, FRRO, IB, and DRI, attended. The annual regional meetings align with a recommendation from the 2015 All India DGPs Conference, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote coordinated policing across India’s five zones.

Attendees included AP DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Kerala DGP R Chandrashekhar, Puducherry DGP Shalini Singh, eight additional DGPs, nine IGs, 12 DIGs, 16 SPs, and senior officials from over 20 states and central agencies.

In his welcome address, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta highlighted the challenges facing southern police forces and stressed the need for regional collaboration. Participants shared insights, discussed challenges, and proposed a joint action plan to implement best practices across southern states and agencies. Gupta emphasized that the meeting would enhance inter-state coordination, significantly contributing to public safety, law enforcement, and national security.